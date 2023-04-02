Ocala Spring Crafts and Food Fest draws in dozens of vendors

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of vendors participated in the Ocala Spring Craft and Food Fest. Small business owners brought art, jewelry, clothes, and goods.

The event was hosted by Specialty Pop-Up at Tuscawilla Park. Organizers said the outreach brought more than 60 vendors from all over Florida.

“We traveled from Daytona Beach ourselves, just to be here. This is how much we love Ocala. There are vendors from all over central Florida all up and down the coast,” shared Dan Lutts, with Lovin’ Squeezin’ Lemonade. “They come with Specialty Pop-Up because they know we’re going to bring a good event. We moved into the lemonade stand for our 14-year-old son It’s actually his lemonade.”

The open-air market featured food trucks, music, and photo ops with the easter bunny.

Vendors said this is an opportunity to bring goods from across the state to the North Central Florida community. Others told TV20 their business was created for a good cause.

“My business is mostly to bring awareness to M.S., multiple sclerosis.,” shared Briana Ott, with business M.S. Mom. “I was diagnosed last February, so I wanted to bring awareness. I wanted to do something good. I wanted to get my mind off and my husband was why not candles? Everyone loves candles, so let’s do it.”

Briana Ott comes from Palm Bay. She sells hand-crafted soy candles but also offers products for four-legged friends.

“I also adopted a dog with distemper which is also multiple sclerosis for dogs,” shared Ott. “I have an homage to my dog Memphis as well. We do organic dog treats, we do dog jars and we’re soon actually gonna be doing dog bandanas as well.”

Event organizers say they plan to bring back vendors and festivities this October.

TRENDING STORY: Barbers from North Central Florida showcase their talents in Ocala Barber Battle

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.