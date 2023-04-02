Two horses found in Levy County

Two horses were found near State Road 121 in Levy County, and an owner has yet to be identified.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two horses were found wandering by State Road 121 in Levy County.

One horse is a Brown Gelding, and the other is a Brown Mare.

They are both currently being held at a nearby ranch.

Sheriff’s deputies say the owners have not been identified, and are asking anyone with information to call.

TRENDING: Local groups raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month through outreach

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Alligators are active this time of year. This one waddled through the woods to find water and...
Alligator bursts through screened-in porch to dive into backyard pool

Latest News

Two horses found in Levy County
Local groups raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention month through outreach
Brooker Community School gears up for upcoming school year with Touch-A-Truck
April is child abuse prevention month.
Local groups raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month through outreach