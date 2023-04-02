Two horses found in Levy County
Published: Apr. 2, 2023
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two horses were found wandering by State Road 121 in Levy County.
One horse is a Brown Gelding, and the other is a Brown Mare.
They are both currently being held at a nearby ranch.
Sheriff’s deputies say the owners have not been identified, and are asking anyone with information to call.
