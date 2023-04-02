Two horses found in Levy County

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Two horses were found wandering by State Road 121 in Levy County.

One horse is a Brown Gelding, and the other is a Brown Mare.

They are both currently being held at a nearby ranch.

Sheriff’s deputies say the owners have not been identified, and are asking anyone with information to call.

TRENDING: Local groups raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month through outreach

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.