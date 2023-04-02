UF baseball team evens the series vs Auburn, 12-5; Caglianone 4 RBI

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team showed Saturday night that one loss to Auburn would not bother them. The (23-5) Gators brought out the lumber in a 12-5 win at Condron Ballpark

The (18-8-1) Tigers strikes first to take a 1-0 lead. Florida responded with Jac Caglianone blasting the ball to the Gainesville sky for a two-run homer. It was his 18th home run of the season.

Auburn regained the lead in the top of the third with a two-run jack by Bobby Peirce. Florida was down 3-2 in the bottom of the third. Tyler Shelnut changed that with one swing of the bat by smacking a two-run RBI single. Josh Rivera and Wyatt Langford scored. The Gators put up five runs in the inning to increase their lead to 7-3.

Hurston Waldrep earned his fifth win of the season off a strong six-inning performance. He only gave up three runs off four hits and sent 10 batters to the pine. However, in the top of the seventh. Auburn took advantage by scoring three runs to make it 8-5.

The Tigers loaded up the bases. The Gators brought out Brandon Neely to end this comeback. Neely earned his sixth save of the year going 2 2/3 innings and struck out three batters.

Jac Caglianone added a two-run RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh inning to put this one away. He finished the night going 3 for 5 at the plate, a home run and four RBI’s.

Head coach Kevin O’Sullivan won his 650th game of his career with Saturday’s win.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.