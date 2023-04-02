UF baseball team evens the series vs Auburn, 12-5; Caglianone 4 RBI

Jac Caglianone smacked his 18th home run of the season
Gators 12 Auburn 5
Gators 12 Auburn 5(WCJB)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team showed Saturday night that one loss to Auburn would not bother them. The (23-5) Gators brought out the lumber in a 12-5 win at Condron Ballpark

The (18-8-1) Tigers strikes first to take a 1-0 lead. Florida responded with Jac Caglianone blasting the ball to the Gainesville sky for a two-run homer. It was his 18th home run of the season.

Auburn regained the lead in the top of the third with a two-run jack by Bobby Peirce. Florida was down 3-2 in the bottom of the third. Tyler Shelnut changed that with one swing of the bat by smacking a two-run RBI single. Josh Rivera and Wyatt Langford scored. The Gators put up five runs in the inning to increase their lead to 7-3.

Hurston Waldrep earned his fifth win of the season off a strong six-inning performance. He only gave up three runs off four hits and sent 10 batters to the pine. However, in the top of the seventh. Auburn took advantage by scoring three runs to make it 8-5.

The Tigers loaded up the bases. The Gators brought out Brandon Neely to end this comeback. Neely earned his sixth save of the year going 2 2/3 innings and struck out three batters.

Jac Caglianone added a two-run RBI triple in the bottom of the seventh inning to put this one away. He finished the night going 3 for 5 at the plate, a home run and four RBI’s.

Head coach Kevin O’Sullivan won his 650th game of his career with Saturday’s win.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Walmart team lead steals up to two thousand in refunds
Walmart employee steals close to two thousand in refund transactions
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

Florida pitcher Elizabeth Hightower (22) during an NCAA softball game against Florida State on...
Gator softball team blows out South Carolina, 8-1
UF lacrosse team wins 17-13 over Penn
Gators 17 Penn 13
UF lacrosse team wins 17-13 over Penn
University of Florida's Sam Roe (13) sprints to first during an NCAA softball game on Friday,...
Florida softball team falls to South Carolina in wild series opener, 13-10