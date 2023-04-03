70-year-old man from Ocala goes missing
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is missing and there are concerns for his safety.
Marion County sheriffs deputies say John Fergus, 70, was last seen leaving a VFW event on Saturday around 5 p.m.
Deputies say he is traveling to the area of Fort McCoy.
He was last seen wearing brown slacks and light blue shirt and driving a 2020 Grey Hyundai Elantra.
Fergus has displayed signs of dementia causing a concern for his well-being.
If you have any information about John’s whereabouts, please call 911.
