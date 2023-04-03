70-year-old man from Ocala goes missing

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is missing and there are concerns for his safety.

Marion County sheriffs deputies say John Fergus, 70, was last seen leaving a VFW event on Saturday around 5 p.m.

Deputies say he is traveling to the area of Fort McCoy.

TRENDING: Dead body found in a submerged vehicle in Marion County

He was last seen wearing brown slacks and light blue shirt and driving a 2020 Grey Hyundai Elantra.

Fergus has displayed signs of dementia causing a concern for his well-being.

If you have any information about John’s whereabouts, please call 911.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.