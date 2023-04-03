70-year-old man from Ocala goes missing

A man from Ocala is missing and there are concerns for his safety.
A man from Ocala is missing and there are concerns for his safety.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Ocala is missing and there are concerns for his safety.

Marion County sheriffs deputies say John Fergus, 70, was last seen leaving a VFW event on Saturday around 5 p.m.

Deputies say he is traveling to the area of Fort McCoy.

TRENDING: Dead body found in a submerged vehicle in Marion County

He was last seen wearing brown slacks and light blue shirt and driving a 2020 Grey Hyundai Elantra.

Fergus has displayed signs of dementia causing a concern for his well-being.

If you have any information about John’s whereabouts, please call 911.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Walmart team lead steals up to two thousand in refunds
Walmart employee steals close to two thousand in refund transactions

Latest News

A Live Oak man is dead and three others are hurt after a wreck in Suwannee County.
Crash in Suwannee County leaves one dead, three hurt
TV20s Camron Lunn has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
We’ll show you how Ocala was giddying up and getting down in the Weekly Buzz.
Ocala CEP highlights Equine Industry Expo
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida