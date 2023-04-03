Children’s trust of Alachua County are hosting special meeting discussing plans to improve services for youth

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Leaders with the children’s trust of Alachua county are hosting a special meeting discussing plans to improve services for Alachua county kids. The listening project focuses on the development of young people through a community survey.

Board members plan to discuss resources needed in areas of education, public transportation, health, safety, after school and more at a special meeting this afternoon.

According to officials, the Trust’s annual funding is an estimated $8 million. With the population of youth in Alachua County at nearly 51,000, that’s $157 per child, so they want to increase funding for these services.

Prismatic officials list 11 recommendations based on priority areas, including coming up with a budget for each age group, developing new programs and addressing transportation issues.

Community members are invited to attend the special meeting at 1:30 today in Gainesville at 802 NW 5th Ave.

