Crash in Suwannee County leaves one dead, three hurt
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A Live Oak man is dead and three others are hurt after a wreck in Suwannee County.
According to FHP troopers Sunday, a 27-year woman was driving on County Road 250 when she crossed over lane dividers .
She hit an SUV carrying three people head on.
The 27-year old male driver died on impact.
The other driver and two passengers only received minor injuries.
They were taken to a local hospital.
