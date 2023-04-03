Crash in Suwannee County leaves one dead, three hurt

A Live Oak man is dead and three others are hurt after a wreck in Suwannee County.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:17 AM EDT
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A Live Oak man is dead and three others are hurt after a wreck in Suwannee County.

According to FHP troopers Sunday, a 27-year woman was driving on County Road 250 when she crossed over lane dividers .

She hit an SUV carrying three people head on.

TRENDING: Three-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Gainesville

The 27-year old male driver died on impact.

The other driver and two passengers only received minor injuries.

They were taken to a local hospital.

