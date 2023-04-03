Dead body found in a submerged vehicle in Marion County
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are connecting another death to the victims who were found dead off the side of the road in Ocklawaha.
Investigators say they found a car partially underwater in an unnamed lake.
Deputies searched the car and found a dead woman.
Sheriff’s officials say this death is connected to another death and shooting injury Thursday night into Friday morning.
16-year-old Layla Silvernail and a second unnamed victim were found in a dumpster near the side of the road.
The investigation into all three incidents is still ongoing.
