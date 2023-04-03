Gainesville families celebrate Easter early

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Easter came early for some families in Gainesville Sunday.

The Butler Town Center held an Easter Extravaganza for guests to enjoy.

There were character meet-and-greets, including Alice in Wonderland, the Mad Hatter, and the Cheshire Cat. The Easter Bunny also made a special appearance.

Kids got their face painted, waited in line for custom balloon animals and painted Easter eggs. Dancers took the stage for several live performances.

“I’m happy to bring my baby boy out so he can look at all the big kids enjoying themselves,” said attendee Paris Williams. “Although he’s too small, it’s great to be amongst different families and just having a good time.”

The event was held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

