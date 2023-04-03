Gator baseball team rallies with 14 straight runs to clinch series win vs Auburn, 17-8

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team shows this weekend that the Friday loss to Auburn was a sporadic moment. The (24-5) Gators rallied from a 8-3 deficit to score 14 unanswered runs and win another conference series, 17-8.

Luke Heyman sets the tone for the Gators offense with a two-run RBI single and a throwing error turns it into three runs for the Gators, 3-0. Auburn fires back with three home runs including a three-run shot by Bryson Ware in the top of the fifth inning off Jac Caglianone. The (18-9-1) Tigers roars out to a 8-3 lead and Caglianone exits the mound after three and a third innings pitched, surrenders four earned runs off six hits.

Florida answers back in a game-changing way in the bottom of the fifth inning. Colby Halter smacks a two-run RBI single out to right field as part of a three run inning to cut Auburn’s lead to 2. The Gators tie it up at 8 as they head into the seventh inning.

The Gators continues to supply the lumber as they put two on for Caglianone who hit the go-ahead two RBI single and regains the lead since the first inning, 10-8. Caglinone finishes the day going 2 for 6 and two runs batted in for a total of 6 RBI’s for the series. Heyman continues his career day with another RBI single and increase the lead to 11-8. Halter slams a double to right for another RBI single, 12-8. Halter ends his afternoon with four runs batted in and a double. The Gators put up four runs in the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the bats were still hot at the plate. Wyatt Langford blasts his eighth home run of the season as Florida led 13-8. Heyman caps off a series win with bases loaded and crushes the ball to left center field for a grand slam. The freshman brought in a career high eight runs batted in.

Head coach Kevin O’Sullivan said regarding the stellar offensive play, “Some days are sometimes tough, especially when you fall behind. We did a really nice job on laying off some close pitches. Like you said, down by five. I think we drew 13 walks. Luke Heyman had a career day with eight RBI. Looks like Wyatt is back. He got on base six times with three hits and three walks. Ryan Slater was just outstanding out of the bullpen.”

It is Florida’s 12th comeback win of the season including its third rally of the year when down by five runs or more.

The Gators are 3-0 in SEC series matchups and 7-0 in series overall this season.

