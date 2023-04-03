Indianapolis man dead after losing control of vehicle in Ocala

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the driver was traveling Southbound on Marion Oaks Manner around 12:40 a.m. on Monday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Indianapolis man died after losing control of his vehicle in Ocala.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the driver was traveling Southbound on Marion Oaks Manner around 12:40 a.m. on Monday.

While driving over the speed limit around a curve, the vehicle veered off the roadway and onto the West shoulder.

The driver tried to regain control, but flipped over multiple times, causing the driver to be thrown out of the front passenger window.

The vehicle finally came to a stop on its right side, pinning the man underneath.

Marion County Fire Rescue officials pronounced the man dead at the scene.

