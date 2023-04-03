Inmate climbs up water tower in Union County, threatens to jump

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - An inmate in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections climbed a water tower on Monday and has threatened to jump.

According to state officials, the inmate climbed 200 feet up a prison water tower in Union County. He is on the grounds of the prison.

Officers on the scene began negotiating with the inmate to try to convince him to come down safely.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

