Inmate climbs up water tower in Union County, threatens to jump

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - An inmate in the custody of the Florida Department of Corrections climbed a water tower on Monday and has threatened to jump.

According to state officials, the inmate climbed 200 feet up a prison water tower in Union County. He is on the grounds of the prison.

Officers on the scene began negotiating with the inmate to try to convince him to come down safely.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

