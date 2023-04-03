‘It doesn’t define me’: Lake City TikTok star shares his health condition and his rise to internet fame

He gained more than 50,000 followers and more than 3 million likes on the app.
By Alexus Goings
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Benny Burns, 13, is an energetic, theatrical kid from Lake City. He went viral on TikTok for his singing his rendition of “Sunday Best” by Surfaces this year. He gained more than 50,000 followers and more than 3 million likes on the app.

After receiving an outpour of attention, Burns’s mother Brandy started posting regularly on the app. “Honestly, I give all thanks to my mom because she’s always supported me with everything I’ve wanted to do,” said Burns.

He’s 13-years-old but stands at 4′4 due to a condition called idiopathic short stature, which causes him to grow slower than the average teenager.

“He takes growth hormones to help get him on track, that’s pretty much it,” said Benny’s mom Brandy. “He’s lacking the hormone that his body needs to be on track but he will get there and he is getting there.”

Burns said he hopes to be on the big screen one day. He currently attends a performing arts school and recently received a scholarship to attend a performing arts camp in June in New York City.

Burns said with his rise to fame, he’s gained fans and foes. “I’m just not going to pay attention to a word they say because they don’t define who I am as a person,” said Burns. "

His mother runs his Tiktok account @brandyburns151. He also has a merchandise line called “Benny’s Merch”, where people can buy shirts with his slogan.

