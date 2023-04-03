Louisiana deputy dies after suspect rams vehicle, sheriff says

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre has identified Detective Sgt. Nicholas Pepper, 44, as the...
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre has identified Detective Sgt. Nicholas Pepper, 44, as the deputy who died after a suspect rammed his vehicle early Sunday morning.(Lafourche Parish Sheriff Office)
By Ken Daley and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:29 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A Louisiana deputy died after a fleeing suspect rammed his marked vehicle, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. The suspect is in custody.

The deputy who died was identified as 44-year-old Detective Sgt. Nicholas Pepper, WVUE reports.

“Nick epitomized all that is honored and revered in a peace officer,” Webre said. “The tremendous outpouring of love and gratitude from the community is truly appreciated. I ask that you continue to keep Sgt. Nick Pepper and his family, as well as our sheriff’s office family, in your thoughts and prayers.”

The incident occurred just before 4 a.m. Sunday on Louisiana Highway 1 near Kleinpeter Road in Thibodaux. Authorities said Lafourche Parish deputies responded to a call to assist Houma Police officers, who were pursuing a suspect for an alleged traffic violation into Lafourche.

At some point during the high-speed pursuit, the suspect stopped and spoke to officers, who were attempting to negotiate, according to the initial investigation by the Louisiana State Police. Investigators say the suspect then accelerated and struck Pepper’s vehicle, which was stopped nearby.

Pepper was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, Pepper served with its investigations division for more than 15 years and as a member of law enforcement for nearly 24 years. He is survived by his wife and three children.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was in custody, but it has not released the person’s name nor detailed the charges the person was booked with. Louisiana State Police said the suspect was being treated for “moderate injuries” at a hospital.

“We are all processing and grieving this horrific and tragic death of one or our own,” said Webre in a statement. “We are with the family, providing them with support and prayers at this unbelievably difficult time. We ask for the community’s love, prayers and support as well.”

The statement said the Louisiana State Police have assumed control of the crash and criminal investigation.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County

Latest News

TV20s Camron Lunn has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
We’ll show you how Ocala was giddying up and getting down in the Weekly Buzz.
Ocala CEP highlights Equine Industry Expo
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Ocala CEP highlights Equine Industry Expo