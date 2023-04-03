Marion County deputies investigate after 3 teens left for dead in Ocklawaha

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details about the deaths of teenagers in Ocklawaha after victims were found dumped and a car was retrieved from a lake.

On Saturday, deputies found a car found partially submerged in a pond near Malauka Loop. Inside the vehicle, a 16-year-old girl was found dead. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the identity of the girl due to Marsy’s Law.

Investigators determined the vehicle belongs to Layla Silvernail, 16. She was found late on Thursday night in a dumpster along Southeast 183rd Avenue Road in the area of Forest Lakes Park. Friends tell TV20, she is hospitalized in critical condition for treatment of a gunshot wound to the head.

On Friday morning, a 17-year-old boy was found dead on the side of Southeast 94th Street and 188th Court.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies clarify, no fourth victim has been linked to this case despite rumors on social media indicating there are additional victims.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Ryan Stith at (352) 368-3542. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352)368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-22 in your tip.

