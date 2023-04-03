Ocala Apartment Fire Displaces Two Families

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -An apartment fire in Ocala has left four families homeless this weekend.

Marion county Fire and Police responded to a fire at the Morgan Apartments on Southwest 27th Avenue Saturday night just before 8pm.

Marion County Officials say the cause of the fire is unknown , it will be under investigation. Four units now will be uninhabitable for the forseeable future, the top units damaged by the fire itself and the 2 units below although didn’t have fire damage, sustained water damage that was used to put out the fires on the top floor.

“When I came out, saw that building, entirely there was on fire, smoking, like, a pretty intense smoking out, and we were so worried for the people inside the house we thought they didn’t make it out”, said Eduardo Arias, a Morgan Apartment resident.

Eighteen people were displaced by the fire initially, however some have been able to move back in.

“Well, when I saw the video record, oh my god, that’s so crazy, because I have never seen a fire with the smoke wide like that covering the whole entire part, the garbage and the cars and stuff and I’m oh my gosh, I hope there was nobody in there”, said Manda Solano, a Morgan Apartment resident.

One family is receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.