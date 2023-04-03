Ocala Police arrest suspect accused of killing 19-year-old with autism

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers arrested a man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old man with autism outside a home near a Hardee’s restaurant.

Officers arrested Geremy Doel Navarro, 20, on Friday for the first-degree murder of Ferron Williams, 19. He was shot on Jan. 27, 2022 outside of a home on Northwest 6th Avenue.

“I want to commend the tireless dedication of our detectives who have worked diligently for the past 14 months to bring closure to the heinous murder of 19-year-old Ferron Williams,” said Chief Mike Balken. “Their persistence in this investigation has led to the arrest of Geremy Navarro and I am proud to say that justice will finally be served.”

Officers say Williams and Navarro were not involved in an altercation when he was shot multiple times. Neighbors say the bullets when into a nearby home nearly injuring those inside.

After being shot, Williams ran to a nearby business on Northwest 10th Street where police found him wounded. Officers brought him to the hospital, where he later died.

“I also want to express my deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the victim who have suffered a great loss. We condemn all forms of violence and are committed to ensuring that our community remains safe and secure. We will continue to work diligently to bring perpetrators of such crimes to justice and protect our citizens from harm,” said the chief.

Navarro was booked into the Marion County Jail. No bond is set.

“Once again, I want to thank our detectives for their exceptional work and dedication to this investigation. They have truly shown what it means to serve and protect our community.”

