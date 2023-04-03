One Class at a Time: Michael Loffredo

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Michael Loffredo is the band teacher at Kanapaha Middle School.

“Band was always a place for me where I felt safe and I felt home and I felt friendship and I felt important,” those are the feelings that sparked Mr. Lofreddo’s passion for band, which eventually led him to earn a master’s degree in music education from the University of Florida.

He has been now teaching band for 17 years.

This is his first year at Kanapaha, “It’s been very inviting. I had to win over the kids first which has been a really exciting adventure. They really have shown a lot of grit and stuck with it. They trusted me and I am eternally grateful for that” said Loffredo.

A student who is also new to the Kanapaha band program says he’s grateful for Mr. Loffredo’s guidance through the transition. “Switching from a really small school that had not a bunch to offer to switch here where there’s a massive band, it was a really big change for me,” said 7th grader, Luke Robinson. “I’ll admit it. I was pretty nervous at first, but just having Mr. Loffredo help me go through it was a huge change and I was able to get an instrument all picked out. I was able able to get a piece learned, every little note. It was amazing.

Not everything can be too serious in band class so Mr. Loffredo’s humor and spunk are appreciated. “He’ll tell jokes that you wouldn’t usually laugh at, but then he just makes you laugh at them by the way he tells them,” said 7th grader, Daniel Gibson.

He has also worked with UF’s marching band and local elementary schoolers.

No matter what age you are, Mr. Loffredo is ready to share his passion, “There’s so much greatness in these kids, and it’s our job as teachers to find that greatness and to nurture it, and get them to celebrate the things that make them unique and make them special and part of something that’s bigger than themselves, and what better thing than a band for that” said Loffredo.

