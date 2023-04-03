Russell Report: The Tale of Two College Cities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The success or failure of a college athletic program is at least in part due to the coaching hires made by athletic directors. There’s no right way to do it but it boils down to hiring either an up-and-coming coach or to go after an established coach with a proven track record. No two schools illustrate this difference more than LSU and Florida. Let’s take a look.

The Tigers needed a lot of coaches for various reasons. Ed Orgeron was run out of town not long after winning a national title and the Tigers swung for the fences and went after an established, proven winner in Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly. He put the Irish in the college football playoff but knew going to a place like LSU could make him a contender in most every year. Florida needed a coach after parting ways with Dan Mullen; they went with an up and comer in Billy Napier. Certainly, in year one, advantage LSU.

In women’s basketball, the Tigers hadn’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2017 and when Nikki Caldwell resigned to go to the WNBA, LSU swung for fences and hired three-time national champion Kim Mulkey as its next coach. They had an advantage. She played college basketball in the state and wanted to come home, but the key is, they made the call, swung big, and in only her second year, Mulkey has LSU playing for a national championship. After the disaster that was the Cam Neubauer hire, Florida chose to hire from within and Kelly Rae Finley led the team to the NCAA’s last year and the WNIT this year in an injury filled season. Again, the veteran hire worked out better.

In men’s basketball, Will Wade guided LSU to the NCAA tournament a few times but he cheated and left the school in scandal and a mass exodus of players followed. This time, LSU went for the up-and-coming hire, getting Matt McMahon from Murray State, a National Coach of the Year semifinalist. Florida needed a coach after letting Mike White go, and they went the same route, hiring Todd Golden from San Francisco. The Gators made the NIT, the Tigers had a bad first year under McMahon. Slight advantage to Florida.

Going as far back as the tenure of Jeremy Foley as the athletic director, Florida has usually gone the up-and-comer route when it hired coaches, and some of those hires, like Kevin O’Sullivan, Billy Donovan and Tim Walton really worked out, bringing home national titles in those sports. And Gator Track Coach Mike Holloway was a high school coach before becoming a Gator assistant and then head coach. That hire was pretty successful too, wouldn’t you say? Historically, the last time Florida went after an established coach was when Norm Sloan was hired for a second time after leading NC State to a national title.

What does all of this prove? You be the judge of that, but it does show a clearly different path these two schools have taken to achieve athletic success. Athletic directors are judged in part by how successful their coaching hires are, and it will be fun to follow this to see if the up-and-comer or the established veteran hires work out best for the Tigers and the Gators. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

