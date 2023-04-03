Student artists recognized at Spring Arts Festival

Student artists attending Sante Fe College had their own section of the festival to display the...
Student artists attending Sante Fe College had their own section of the festival to display the work the have created across several semesters.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hard-working artists were on display at the Spring Arts Festival in Gainesville.

The festival, hosted by Sante Fe College, was put on pause for three years.

Many of the participating artists are students at the college. Other Gainesville artists were encouraged to attend.

“Having all of these students here showing where they’re at helps us learn and grow from each other,” said student artist Kira Stevens.

Student artists attending Sante Fe College had their own section of the festival to display the work the have created across several semesters.

“I feel like artists are channels of inspiration and creativity and if we have an outlet to share that with others, then it’s a great opportunity to share our messages and our hearts,” said student artist Jordan Evans.

Students created paintings, ceramics, crocheted figures, wire sculptures and more.

“It’s important to be able to speak for yourself and sometimes art is the most clear and concise way to do that,” said student artist Augustine Habeck.

One artist believes it is important for people to learn about many forms of art.

“I think a lot of art that is shown on social media and stuff does not fully represent the full spectrum of art,” said student artist Julia Bush. “I think it’s really cool that processes like print making and sculpture and all of these more underground arts are taught here at Sante Fe.”

Students put hours and hours of work into all these pieces before they went on display this weekend.

“I’ve also just met a lot of people that relate to my experience while i’m here like other artists and stuff like that so that’s been really interesting,” said Habeck.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County

Latest News

Investigators found a car partially submerged in Marion County and say it's connected to...
Dead body found in a submerged vehicle in Marion County
A three-vehicle collision in Gainesville leaves one dead and others hospitalized.
Three-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Gainesville
Three-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Gainesville
Dead body found in a submerged vehicle in Marion County