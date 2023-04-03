Student artists recognized at Spring Arts Festival

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hard-working artists were on display at the Spring Arts Festival in Gainesville.

The festival, hosted by Sante Fe College, was put on pause for three years.

Many of the participating artists are students at the college. Other Gainesville artists were encouraged to attend.

“Having all of these students here showing where they’re at helps us learn and grow from each other,” said student artist Kira Stevens.

Student artists attending Sante Fe College had their own section of the festival to display the work the have created across several semesters.

“I feel like artists are channels of inspiration and creativity and if we have an outlet to share that with others, then it’s a great opportunity to share our messages and our hearts,” said student artist Jordan Evans.

Students created paintings, ceramics, crocheted figures, wire sculptures and more.

“It’s important to be able to speak for yourself and sometimes art is the most clear and concise way to do that,” said student artist Augustine Habeck.

One artist believes it is important for people to learn about many forms of art.

“I think a lot of art that is shown on social media and stuff does not fully represent the full spectrum of art,” said student artist Julia Bush. “I think it’s really cool that processes like print making and sculpture and all of these more underground arts are taught here at Sante Fe.”

Students put hours and hours of work into all these pieces before they went on display this weekend.

“I’ve also just met a lot of people that relate to my experience while i’m here like other artists and stuff like that so that’s been really interesting,” said Habeck.

