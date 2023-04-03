Suspect at large for crashing stolen car and fleeing on foot in Columbia County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a male suspect who fled the scene on foot after crashing a stolen car.

Deputies had a heavy law enforcement presence at the US 441 South and Jim Witt Road intersection, but they discontinued the perimeter after an exhaustive search around 4:05 pm.

TRENDING: Suwannee County man arrested for traveling to meet with a minor

One of the suspects has been apprehended, but the other suspect remains at large. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has extra patrols in the area.

Updates will be posted as information becomes available.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.