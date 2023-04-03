Suwannee County man arrested for traveling to meet with a minor

By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) arrested a Suwannee County man who traveled to Lake City in an attempt to meet a minor Monday morning.

Terence Lawrence, 33, believed he was talking to a 13-year-old girl online. In their conversations, he described sexual acts he wished to engage in with the juvenile, deputies say.

On Monday morning, he traveled to Lake City in an attempt to meet with the minor on the west side of Columbia County.

Deputies say a Traffic Stop was completed and the suspect was arrested.

Detectives were able to confirm the suspect traveled to meet a minor and the content of his online chat.

Lawrence was arrested on charges of traveling to meet a minor, obscene communication with a minor and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

He was booked into Columbia County Detention Facility without bond.

