Third Marion County teenager dies after bodies dumped in Ocklawaha

Marion County Sheriff’s Office is releasing more details after three teenagers were shot and their bodies dumped in multiple locations in Ocklawaha
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a third teenager has died in the hospital after being shot and left for dead in Ocklawaha. One of the victims was found inside a car, and two others were found along the side of roadways.

Officials confirmed on Tuesday, Layla Silvernail, 16, died in the hospital. She was found in a dumpster along Southeast 183rd Avenue Road suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

On Saturday, deputies found a car found partially submerged in a pond near Malauka Loop. Inside the vehicle, a 16-year-old girl was found dead. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the identity of the girl due to Marsy’s Law. Investigators determined the vehicle belongs to Silvernail.

RELATED: 16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County

On Friday morning, a 17-year-old boy was found dead on the side of Southeast 94th Street and 188th Court.

“My emotions were plain clear as can be that these kids didn’t even get to start their lives and these parents and these families are devastated,” Sara Berghuis, a resident of the area. “I’m hoping the one girl does make it but I don’t know any details, they’re not releasing anything. My kids were scared more than anything.”

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods clarifies, no fourth victim has been linked to this case despite rumors on social media indicating there are additional victims. He also says the suspect is not considered a serial killer.

“Now, we are looking for help,” said the sheriff. “We are looking for help for the families who have lost a loved one, and there are folks out there that know.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Ryan Stith at (352) 368-3542. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352)368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-22 in your tip.

Southeastern Fast Pitch, a fastpitch softball tournament company, has started a GoFundMe to help the family of Layla Silvernail pay for funeral and memorial expenses. The fundraiser states have been playing softball all her life in Recreation and Travelball.

