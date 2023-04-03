Three-vehicle crash leaves one dead in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Gainesville.

Officers with the Gainesville Police Department say a driver rear-ended an SUV at the intersection of Archer Road and SW 13th Street this morning.

The SUV collided into a truck.

The driver of the truck was not hurt, but the driver of the SUV was injured and taken to the hospital.

Police say the driver of the car that initially hit the SUV died at the hospital.

TRENDING: Ocala Spring Crafts and Food Fest draws in dozens of vendors

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.