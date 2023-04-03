UF gymnastics team punches their ticket to the NCAA Championships; Thomas sat out with injury

PITTSBURGH, PA. (WCJB) - On Sunday evening, the Florida gymnastics team went into the NCAA Pittsburgh Regional Final without their standout, Trinity Thomas. The Gators secured a second place finish and punches their ticket to the NCAA Championships in Texas with a total score of 197.800

Leanne Wong was a showstopper on Sunday night earning the All-Around includes scoring a pair of 9.975′s on bars and beam. It is the second time that Wong records that score in multiple events since the 2022 season finale at the NC State quad. She also put up a team high 9.925 on floor

Payton Richards continues her phenomenal senior year as she earns a career best all-around score of 39.575. Richards ties her collegiate best in vault with a 9.95. Richards said in regards to winning without Thomas, “There wasn’t a doubt in my mind that we couldn’t be successful today without her. She honestly has instilled that into us. She lifts us up, she cares for us – she’s one of the best human beings ever. But I just wanted to say how amazing everyone did. Whether Trin is competing with us or on the side, she makes the biggest difference.”

Kayla DiCello continues to impress as the freshman ends the evening with a 9.95 on bars and beam.

Head coach Jenny Rowland said, “We had highs, we had lows and at the end of the day the Gators kept fighting. Taking their bites one step at a time, one bite at a time and had each other’s backs. Couldn’t be more proud of them – they never gave up and we live to dance to the Great Eight. Super grateful to have two more weeks with this team.”

Trinity Thomas remains day-to-day with a right lower leg injury.

The Florida gymnastics team will be center stage at 3pm on April 11th at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.