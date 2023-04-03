UF softball team suffers another series loss at South Carolina, 3-0

COLUMBIA, SC (WCJB) - It was another rough Sunday on the road for the Florida softball team. Florida falls in their second straight road series at South Carolina, 3-0

The (26-9) Gators were off to a good start as they loaded up the bases in the first inning. However, they left their runners stranded vs South Carolina “ace” Donnie Gobourne and fails to score. Florida went with Elizabeth Hightower in the circle for the second straight day. Although, Hightower suffers her fifth loss of the year, she went four strong innings and gave up two earned off four hits.

The (26-9) Gamecocks scores in the bottom of the second inning after Riley Blampied’s solo home run to take a 1-0 lead. In the third inning, they padded their lead off a RBI double that shot out near the right field line and scored their third run off a throwing error to home.

The Gators were able to put runners in scoring position in the fourth and seventh inning but could not bring them home. Florida only musters up one hit today.

Donnie Gobourne earns her sixth win of the season with a complete game performance for South Carolina. She ends the day with 15 strikeouts.

The Florida softball team returns home for a three-game series with No. 19 Auburn.

It starts on Thursday at KSP Stadium. First pitch at 6pm

