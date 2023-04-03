UPDATE: 70-year-old man from Ocala found safe
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:17 AM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: John Fergus has returned home and is now safe.
Marion County Sheriffs deputies say Fergus, 70, was last seen leaving a VFW event on Saturday around 5 p.m. and was traveling to the area of Fort McCoy.
He was last seen wearing brown slacks and light blue shirt and driving a 2020 Grey Hyundai Elantra.
Fergus displayed signs of dementia causing a concern for his well-being.
