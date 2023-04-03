The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Voters across two North Central Florida counties are picking new local leaders Tuesday.

In Union County, Lake Butler residents chose between Rondoll Huggins and Joe Stephenson to fill the seat held by the outgoing mayor who resigned early. In Levy County, residents in Bronson, Inglis, Otter Creek and Yankeetown will also hit the polls.

Also on Tuesday, Alachua County commissioners will hear about a proposed meat prosing plant.

The facility is estimated to cost more than $5 million. That meeting starts at 5 p.m.

The back and forth between Columbia County and Lake City leaders over the Richardson Community Center may soon come to a close Wednesday.

The city council must decide if they will give the deed to county officials. The county wants $150,000 as well to help pay for programs run at the facility.

Finally Friday, two VA hospital facilities are being celebrated a little bit late.

At 10 a.m., a dedication ceremony will be open to the public at the Gainesville Veteran Affairs primary care and mental health clinics. The facilities have been open for a year, but this ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic.

