The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

TV20s Camron Lunn has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Voters across two North Central Florida counties are picking new local leaders Tuesday.

In Union County, Lake Butler residents chose between Rondoll Huggins and Joe Stephenson to fill the seat held by the outgoing mayor who resigned early. In Levy County, residents in Bronson, Inglis, Otter Creek and Yankeetown will also hit the polls.

Also on Tuesday, Alachua County commissioners will hear about a proposed meat prosing plant.

The facility is estimated to cost more than $5 million. That meeting starts at 5 p.m.

The back and forth between Columbia County and Lake City leaders over the Richardson Community Center may soon come to a close Wednesday.

RELATED: The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

The city council must decide if they will give the deed to county officials. The county wants $150,000 as well to help pay for programs run at the facility.

Finally Friday, two VA hospital facilities are being celebrated a little bit late.

At 10 a.m., a dedication ceremony will be open to the public at the Gainesville Veteran Affairs primary care and mental health clinics. The facilities have been open for a year, but this ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County

Latest News

We’ll show you how Ocala was giddying up and getting down in the Weekly Buzz.
Ocala CEP highlights Equine Industry Expo
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Ocala CEP highlights Equine Industry Expo
Investigators found a car partially submerged in Marion County and say it's connected to...
Dead body found in a submerged vehicle in Marion County