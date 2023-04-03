YOUR MONEY: Saving on retirement and social security

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Kristin Chase sat down with Soren Brockdorf who is a certified public accountant (CPA).

They discuss tax saving when planning for retirement and changes to social security.

If you have questions about taxes, you can contact Soren by calling 352-377-2900 or emailing CPASoren@gmail.com.

You can also visit www.Brockdorf.com

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.