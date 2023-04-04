110 mph chase on I-75 through two counties ends with man arrested for DUI

A high-speed chase on Interstate 75 ended at the Newberry Road exit in Gainesville with authorities catching the suspect on Tuesday.
Apr. 4, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A high-speed chase on Interstate 75 ended at the Newberry Road exit in Gainesville, with the suspect being arrested for driving under the influence of drugs.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say Dylan Duquette, 30, was spotted driving erratically on I-75 in Columbia County Tuesday afternoon. Troopers say they activated their lights after seeing Duquette, going over 100 mph, cut off a van and nearly hit the back of another vehicle.

FHP officials say Duquette didn’t stop after troopers turned on their sirens, instead speeding up to 115 mph.

The chase continued into Alachua County. The driver was eventually stopped at the Newberry Road exit in Gainesville and taken into custody.

A warrant was out for Duquette’s arrest in Alachua County. A search of his car revealed a glass pipe used to smoke meth, as well as two small containers holding marijuana.

Duquette told troopers that the pipe and marijuana belonged to him, and that he ran because he was scared.

FHP officials say Duquette’s license plate didn’t match the car he was driving. He told troopers that he put the tag on a couple days prior.

Drug recognition experts confirmed that Duquette was under the influence of drugs.

He was taken to the Alachua County Jail on DUI charges.

