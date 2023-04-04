Alachua County Commission meets to discuss funding for meat processing plant for Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday, Alachua County commissioners will be discussing the funding for a meat processing plant for Newberry.

Commissioners say the 10,000 square foot meat processing facility is estimated to cost $5.25 million.

In December of last year, the commission had allocated $2.5 million from the American Rescue Plan dollars to pay for the project.

The county will work with the city of Newberry, UF IFAS, and Santa Fe College in the design, construction, and operation of the facility.

According to a UF IFAS report. the plant is estimated to bring 53 to 80 new jobs to Alachua County.

The special meeting is open to the public.

It will be held at the county administration building at 5 p.m.

