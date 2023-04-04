Alachua County School Board meets to consider an elementary school rezoning plan

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County School Board will consider an elementary school rezoning plan on Tuesday.

Overcrowding in some Alachua County schools has caused the board to think about possible spot zoning changes in the 2023 to 2024 school year.

But at Tuesday’s meeting, the superintendent will recommend a district-wide comprehensive K-12 rezoning to be completed for the 2024 to 2025 school year.

The meeting will be held at the Alachua County Public Schools District office board room in Gainesville, and it starts at 6 p.m.

