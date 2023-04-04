All-SEC Freshman Riley Kugel to return to UF for sophomore season

Kugel scored in double figures in 10 straight games as a freshman
Florida's Riley Kugel drives on Connecticut center Donovan Clingan during the second half of an...
Florida's Riley Kugel drives on Connecticut center Donovan Clingan during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)(Alan Youngblood | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s a little bit sad that we live in an era in which college players feel they have to declare they’re coming back to their current team. Given that, Tuesday was a day of celebration for Florida Gator basketball fans.

All-SEC freshman guard Riley Kugel said on social media he’ll remain a Gator and not seek entry to the NBA draft or transfer.

Technically, Kugel was Florida’s third-leading scorer this past season, averaging just under 10 points per game. But he flipped a switch in the final 10 games, averaging over 17 points, including three 20-plus point performances, becoming the first Gator freshman since Bradley Beal (2011-12) to score in double figures in 10 straight games.

Given the fluid state of college basketball in which players come and go quickly, keeping Kugel in Gainesville is as big as any addition Todd Golden could have asked for entering his second season as head coach.

