CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car crashes into house, narrowly missing child leaving the bathroom

Video catches a car crashing into a Houston home. (KTRK, RING CAMERA FOOTAGE FROM HOMEOWNER, EMAIL TO CITY, CNN)
By Daniela Hurtado
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT
HOUSTON (CNN) - It was a close call in Houston, Texas, on Saturday.

A mother said a car slammed into her bathroom, just seconds after her child left the room.

The entire ordeal was caught on camera.

The video shows a man speeding through the stop sign, crashing into the garage and ultimately hitting the home’s only bathroom.

“I wasn’t really thinking about the house. I wasn’t really thinking about the material,” Sirenia Quintanilla said. “I was just worried about my kid. I was worried about the kid.”

Quintanilla has four children.

Her youngest had just stepped out of the bathroom moments before the crash.

“When the car hit you could feel the house shake,” her daughter Alexa Briones said. “So, I ran to my brother. And then I saw the window and then I saw a guy. And he was bleeding, so I was so scared.”

Every moment was caught on camera as the driver gets out, apologizes and starts to grasp what he’s done. His face is blurred in the video because it is not clear if he’s been charged or cited.

“I showed him, ‘Look, this is my restroom. My 5-year-old was barely getting out. Can you think about that?’” Quintanilla said. “And he just stayed quiet. He walked away.”

To make matters worse, Quintanilla will end up paying for a crash that was no fault of her own.

“At the end, they told me that he doesn’t have insurance, car insurance. So now I’m stuck with this,” she said.

Quintanilla said that speeding has been a problem in her neighborhood for a long time.

She and her neighbors said they complained to the city and asked for speed bumps a year ago, but nothing came from those requests.

The community hopes something is done before something like this happens again.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

