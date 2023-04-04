Driver leads troopers on 110 mph chase on I-75 through Columbia, Alachua counties

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A high-speed chase on Interstate 75 ended at the Newberry Road exit in Gainesville with authorities catching the suspect on Tuesday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the driver was spotted driving 110 mph on I-75 Southbound in Columbia County. When troopers tried to initiate a traffic stop, the driver refused to stop.

The chase continued into Alachua County. The driver was eventually stopped at the Newberry Road exit in Gainesville and taken into custody.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

