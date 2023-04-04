Dunnellon Police Chief announces his department will shut down and join MCSO

Chief McQuaig announced he and the 10 officers are resigning.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Dunnellon Police Chief, Mike McQuaig, announced his department will join the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Chief McQuaig announced he and the 10 officers are resigning and moving over to the sheriff’s office by July.

“I think for the men and women for the Dunnellon Police Department, going to the sheriff’s office, they are going to advance more rapidly now,” shared Chief Mcquaig. “At the end of the day, they will have more money in their pocket for their families.”

RELATED: Dunnellon City Council discusses plans for possible new police headquarters

Chief McQuaig said the consolidation comes after a lack of funding and MCSO offered better-paying salaries. He said Dunnellon will keep 8 deputies in the city at all times.

“I feel that this is a good opportunity for the officers,” shared Chief Mcquaig. “They have given it all here, they’re well trained but the advancement and the money are just not here.”

During the meeting, Mayor Wally Dunn said he was surprised to hear the announcement. Some residents took their concerns to the podium and worry this change may impact taxpayers.

“The Dunnellon city council, several years ago, decided to let the fire department go back to the county so I’m paying an extra $300 a year for that,” shared resident Lynne McAndrew.

Lynne McAndrew worries the change may affect emergency response time in her community.

“I know all the officers,” stated McAndrew. “They also patrol the river so that people who come here tubing and boating and swimming know that there’s a policeman that’s not that far away if they need them.”

Mayor Dunn and Chief McQuaig will meet to discuss details on Wednesday.

