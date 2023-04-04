Florida Gateway College holds ‘Spring Fling’, career fair, and transfer day

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Students of Florida Gateway College took steps toward their future Tuesday.

The college’s ‘Spring Fling’ was held outside of the Student Center on the Lake City main campus.

The combination career fair and transfer day had representatives from 22 colleges and universities spanning across several states including Alabama, Florida, and Georgia in attendance.

Eleven employers were also represented including many Columbia County and statewide organizations, as well as Waffle House, HAECO Airframe Services, Robbins Manufacturing, and many more.

“In the past, we’ve done different variations of ‘Spring Fling’, where we haven’t included a transfer fair or we haven’t included a job fair, but the feedback from our students said ‘Hey, we’d love to combine all of this, bring this all together’, and what it really does is it brings the entire campus and community together.”

Event-goers could also play games and eat the food provided by student activities.

