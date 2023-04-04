Florida Senate passes bill banning doctors from providing transgender treatments to minors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The Florida Senate has passed a bill with a 27-12 vote on Tuesday that would prevent doctors from providing treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy to minors.

North central Florida state Senator Keith Perry co-introduced the bill. The proposal, which includes an exemption for children currently receiving treatment for gender dysphoria, mirrors rules adopted by the Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine that recently went into effect. State Senator Clay Yarborough is the bill sponsor.

According to Sen. Yarborough “We have a responsibility to all of the children of Florida not to allow this to happen in our state. A decision of this magnitude absolutely cannot be made by a child in mental distress. This bill will allow children to be children.”

A similar House bill would require children currently receiving gender-affirming care to discontinue it by December 31st. Opponents of the bill, including Representative Anna Eskamani, feel the treatments are medically necessary, safe and effective.

“It’s incredibly bad policy, because it specifically targets a vulnerable and marginalized community, where their ability to access care determines the health and well-being of themselves and their future”, said Rep. Eskamani.

Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration last summer asked the medical boards to ban gender-affirming care for youths, arguing that the treatment is “experimental.”

The gender-affirming care measures are among several proposals targeting transgender children and adults under consideration in the 60-day legislative session, which is slated to end May 5th.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.