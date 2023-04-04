Florida Senate passes bill banning doctors from providing transgender treatments to minors

The Florida Senate is expected late Tuesday to pass a bill that would prevent doctors from providing treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy to
By Tom Urban/News Service of Florida
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - The Florida Senate has passed a bill with a 27-12 vote today that would prevent doctors from providing treatments such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy to minors.

North central Florida state Senator Keith Perry co-introduced the bill. The proposal, which includes an exemption for children currently receiving treatment for gender dysphoria, mirrors rules adopted by the Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine that recently went into effect. State Senator Clay Yarborough is the bill sponsor.

According to Sen. Yarborough “We have a responsibility to all of the children of Florida not to allow this to happen in our state. A decision of this magnitude absolutely cannot be made by a child in mental distress. This bill will allow children to be children.”

TRENDING: Nikki Fried, Lauren Book among nearly a dozen arrested while protesting abortion ban

A similar House bill would require children currently receiving gender-affirming care to discontinue it by December 31st. Opponents of the bill, including Representative Anna Eskamani, feel the treatments are medically necessary, safe and effective.

“It’s incredibly bad policy, because it specifically targets a vulnerable and marginalized community, where their ability to access care determines the health and well-being of themselves and their future”, said Rep. Eskamani.

Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration last summer asked the medical boards to ban gender-affirming care for youths, arguing that the treatment is “experimental.”

The gender-affirming care measures are among several proposals targeting transgender children and adults under consideration in the 60-day legislative session, which is slated to end May 5th.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Walmart team lead steals up to two thousand in refunds
Walmart employee steals close to two thousand in refund transactions

Latest News

Levy County holds special City Elections
Levy County Special Municipal Elections
Florida Gateway College holds ‘Spring Fling’, career fair, and transfer day
Florida Gateway College holds ‘Spring Fling’, career fair, and transfer day
Florida Senate reviews bill banning doctors from providing transgender treatments to minors
Francisco Arroyo, Maleah Knox, and David Garcia (left to right) arrested for bringing...
Putnam County corrections deputy arrested for smuggling contraband into jail