HOMETOWN HERO: Kevin Ford brings a helping hand and caring heart to senior community in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “I was raised that way to help our seniors and our community and everybody out there”, Kevin Ford is the head of maintenance at Brittney Estates mobile home park in Gainesville.

“We take care of the clubhouse, the maintenance of the street, and maintain a clean safe environment,” said Ford.

Kevin’s job goes much deeper than the day-to-day tasks of maintenance. He is a friend, a listener, and a supporter to many of the residents.

“You get to be friends, companions, and just help out. I will stop them, take a minute talk to them and be social with them” said Ford.

Since Brittney Estates is a 55+ community, his caring heart is extremely impactful. “There are so many people that really don’t have anyone around and Kevin always has a smile on his face and has a nice word for everyone he comes in contact with,” said Connie Baker who has lived at Brittney Estates for 30 years. “For people that don’t have anyone in their life, that means a lot”.

Kevin has worked at the mobile home park for 7 years. Over 20 residents shared stories of his hard work and gentle spirit.

“He treats us like people, he doesn’t treat us like senior citizens,” said resident, Donna Byrne. “I can’t think of the words to say because there aren’t words to say. It’s like trying to talk about God”

Kevin handles over 100 lots all on his own with a smile on his face.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.