‘Huggins vs. Stephenson’: Residents are heading to vote on who will fill seat 2 on Lake Butler City Commission

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake Butler residents are arriving to the Hal Y. Maines Community Center to select who they want to see fill seat 2 on the Lake Butler City Commission.

Joe Stephenson and Rondoll Huggins are going head-to-head for the spot after outgoing Mayor Jack Schneck resigned in November pf 2022.

City commissioners also welcomed new City Manager Richard till last month after Dale Walker was removed for financial concerns.

Stephen said his first priority would be to tackle the city’s finances, while Huggins said he wants to start with improving the roads and building Lakeside Park to be a hub for youth and visitors.

People still have time to come cast their votes until 7 p.m. The winner will be sworn in at Lake Butler City Hall tomorrow at 2 p.m.

Bronson, Inglis, Otter Creek, and Yankeetown are also holding municipal elections today.

