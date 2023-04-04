‘Huggins vs. Stephenson’: Residents are heading to vote on who will fill seat 2 on Lake Butler City Commission

The two are long time Lake Butler residents.
The two are long time Lake Butler residents.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake Butler residents are arriving to the Hal Y. Maines Community Center to select who they want to see fill seat 2 on the Lake Butler City Commission.

TRENDING: Softball tournament company launches gofundme for 16-year-old killed in Marion County

Joe Stephenson and Rondoll Huggins are going head-to-head for the spot after outgoing Mayor Jack Schneck resigned in November pf 2022.

City commissioners also welcomed new City Manager Richard till last month after Dale Walker was removed for financial concerns.

Stephen said his first priority would be to tackle the city’s finances, while Huggins said he wants to start with improving the roads and building Lakeside Park to be a hub for youth and visitors.

People still have time to come cast their votes until 7 p.m. The winner will be sworn in at Lake Butler City Hall tomorrow at 2 p.m.

Bronson, Inglis, Otter Creek, and Yankeetown are also holding municipal elections today.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Walmart team lead steals up to two thousand in refunds
Walmart employee steals close to two thousand in refund transactions

Latest News

Authorities arrest driver at I-75 Newberry Road exit
Driver leads troopers on 110 mph chase on I-75 through Columbia, Alachua counties
‘It doesn’t define me’: Lake City TikTok star shares his health condition and his rise to...
‘It doesn’t define me’: Lake City TikTok star shares his health condition and his rise to internet fame
Semi-truck knocks vehicles into laundromat in Mayo
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST