Levy County Special Municipal Elections

Levy County holds special City Elections
By Bert Charan
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Levy County residents voted in Tuesday’s special citywide elections. The towns of Bronson, Otter Creek, Inglis and Yankeetown voted on a variety of races from town council seats, mayoral races, and referendums.

In Otter Creek, nine candidates competed for four open city council seats. Despite the low turnout, some residents did not pass up the chance to vote.

“Again it starts at the local level, we need to have good candidates at a local level, just regular joes, you know what I mean?”, said James Keaton a local Bronson business owner and voter in Tuesdays elections.

“I’m military, I want to have a word in it”, said Rod Fletcher, a Williston resident. Austin, from Bronson, said, “absolutely, if you have the time, you should take the 5 minutes it is to come to town, and you know be sure to cast that vote as soon as have the chance”

In the town of Bronson, about 1100 total registered voters are able to vote, officials were expecting about 250, and it looks like even that number may end up coming up short.

“Maybe its the time of year, I don’t know if people are busy doing other things, I don’t know, I really wish people would come out, more people would come out”, said Sue Beaudet, Bronson Town Manager.

In spite of the low turnout, officials hope that these small local races will end up having a big impact.

