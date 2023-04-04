Lockdown lifted after threatening note found at Marion County school

Forest High School (FILE)
Forest High School (FILE)(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forest High School was placed on “Code Yellow” after a student found a threatening note in the bathroom.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has lifted the alert after sweeping the school. Nothing of concern was found during the search.

Sheriff Billy Woods investigates 'hybrid gangs' in connection to the murder of 3 teenagers

The students were allowed to dismiss at the normal time, however, there were significant traffic delays on Maricamp Road due to the law enforcement presence.

Sheriff Billy Woods investigates 'hybrid gangs' in connection to the murder of 3 teenagers
