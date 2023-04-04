Lockdown lifted after threatening note found at Marion County school

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Forest High School was placed on “Code Yellow” after a student found a threatening note in the bathroom.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has lifted the alert after sweeping the school. Nothing of concern was found during the search.

The students were allowed to dismiss at the normal time, however, there were significant traffic delays on Maricamp Road due to the law enforcement presence.

