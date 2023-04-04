Man arrested after threatening someone with a gun

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man convicted of prior felonies was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at a victim.

Lake City Police officers arrested 32-year-old Joseph Webb on March 27th.

The victim told officers Webb pointed a loaded gun at him during an argument, then drove off.

Officers saw Webb, pulled him over, and found a gun under his driver’s seat.

With six prior felony convictions, Webb has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a gun by a felon.

