Man arrested after threatening someone with a gun

Lake City man arrested for pointing a loaded gun at someone during an argument.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:16 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A Lake City man convicted of prior felonies was arrested after police say he pointed a gun at a victim.

Lake City Police officers arrested 32-year-old Joseph Webb on March 27th.

The victim told officers Webb pointed a loaded gun at him during an argument, then drove off.

Officers saw Webb, pulled him over, and found a gun under his driver’s seat.

With six prior felony convictions, Webb has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a gun by a felon.

