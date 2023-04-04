MCSO deputies search for teen who didn’t return home from school
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Law enforcement needs your help finding a missing Ocala teen.
Kaylin Barnhart, 14, was last seen Monday morning on her way to school according to Marion County Sheriff’s deputies.
Barnhart was wearing a black and red hoodie grey sweatpants and white shoes.
The teen also has a septum and nose piercing.
Family members say they worry about her safety and mental health state.
