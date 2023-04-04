Oak Hall girls tune up for lacrosse district tourney by beating GHS, 20-2

Oak Hall leads 12-1 at halftime, cruises to victory
Oak Hall leads 12-1 at halftime, cruises to victory
By Kevin Wells
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s the final week of the high school lacrosse season, and teams hope to be in peak form for district tournaments. One team that appears to be on a roll is the Oak Hall girls squad.

The Eagles won their seventh straight on Monday, hammering GHS, 20-2 to reach 9-4 for the season. Oak Hall nearly played two identical halves, going up 12-1 at halftime and cruising from there. The Hurricanes drop to 5-6 overall.

Oak Hall’s win secures the top seed in the Class 1A-District 4 tournament. GHS, which also competes in Class 1A-District 4, wraps up the regular season on Wednesday against Buchholz.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

Connecticut guard Tristen Newton (2) blocks a shot by San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell...
UConn pulls away from San Diego State to claim fifth NCAA men’s basketball title, 76-59
Trenton High School, Monday
Vanguard goes extra innings to beat Trenton in softball thriller, 3-2
Oak Hall girls tune up for lacrosse district tourney by beating GHS, 20-2
Vanguard goes extra innings to beat Trenton in softball thriller, 3-2