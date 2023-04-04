Oak Hall girls tune up for lacrosse district tourney by beating GHS, 20-2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It’s the final week of the high school lacrosse season, and teams hope to be in peak form for district tournaments. One team that appears to be on a roll is the Oak Hall girls squad.

The Eagles won their seventh straight on Monday, hammering GHS, 20-2 to reach 9-4 for the season. Oak Hall nearly played two identical halves, going up 12-1 at halftime and cruising from there. The Hurricanes drop to 5-6 overall.

Oak Hall’s win secures the top seed in the Class 1A-District 4 tournament. GHS, which also competes in Class 1A-District 4, wraps up the regular season on Wednesday against Buchholz.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.