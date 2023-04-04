Ocala Police arrested a man for multiple child sex crimes

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police detective arrested a man on charges of multiple sex crimes against a child.

38-year-old Jerrell Smith is now out on a 150-thousand dollars’ bond after being arrested by detectives on March 31st.

Detectives say after an investigation they found that Smith inappropriately touched the victim and forced them to commit sexual acts with him, starting at the age of 10.

Detectives say the abuse lasted for several years until 2015.

The victim is now an adult.

Smith is charged with capital sexual battery, molestation, and misconduct, among others.

