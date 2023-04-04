Putnam County corrections deputy arrested for smuggling contraband into jail

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A former corrections deputy at the Putnam County Jail is accused of smuggling contraband into the facility with the help of an inmate and another person.

On Tuesday, Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach announced the arrest of former corrections deputy David Garcia. He was arrested with two third-degree felony charges for smuggling contraband into a detention facility, one count third-degree felony for using a two-way communication device to commit a felony, and one misdemeanor count of smuggling contraband into a detention facility between Dec. 25, 2022 and Jan. 8.

Detectives say Garcia, while working in the jail, was contacted by Maleah Knox who wanted him to smuggle narcotics into the jail and deliver them to inmate Francisco Arroyo.

An investigation was launched into Garcia after he was fired on Jan. 12 due to two separate incidents. On Jan. 6, slapped a supervisor in the face. The next day, slapped a handcuffed inmate, and pushed him into the floor, causing a contusion.

Criminal charges of battery on a prisoner with great bodily harm were filed against Garcia.

After the firing, Arroyo approached another corrections deputy attempting to replace Garcia. Instead, detectives with the drug unit and the corrections deputy worked together to link Arroyo, Knox, and Garcia to contraband entering the jail.

“I would be remiss if I did not again highlight the hard work of our other corrections deputies, who serve our community proudly,” Sheriff DeLoach said. “I am especially indebted to our deputy who showed exemplary decision-making in his quick action and a sense of duty to his profession as he worked with detectives to bring this case to fruition. He embodies the mission of our office each day by performing his duties with integrity and honor.”

Arroyo, who is awaiting trial for a 2021 murder, was transferred to the St. Johns County jail.

Knox was arrested and charged with smuggling contraband into a detention facility and use of a two-way communication device during the commission of a felony.

“I want to take a moment to let our residents know that I and the dedicated members of this sheriff’s office will not tolerate corruption,” the sheriff said. “Let me be clear, what this individual did was criminal. Our inmates deserve the respect that is due to every resident in our community. Garcia does not deserve to ever wear a badge. His conduct is a blemish to the expectations I have of all of our agency members. He has acted in a criminal manner not once, but multiple times over a short period of time and we will pursue these charges to fruition in seeking the maximum penalty allowable. I am committed to providing a safe and secure detention facility for the inmates and staff who enter its walls each day.”

