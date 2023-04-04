Retired chief master sergeant from Gainesville celebrates 103rd birthday

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A retired chief master sergeant from Gainesville celebrated his 103rd birthday.

Dennis “Fred” Deep returned home from the Malcolm Randall Medical Center just in time to celebrate.

Fred served in the Air Force and also held a position serving in commissary management worldwide.

During his career, he was awarded many civilian and military honors.

Fred retired in 1964 but continued to work alongside his late wife of 76 years in the veterans administration.

