Retired chief master sergeant from Gainesville celebrates 103rd birthday

Fred served in the Air Force and also held a position serving in commissary management worldwide.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A retired chief master sergeant from Gainesville celebrated his 103rd birthday.

Dennis “Fred” Deep returned home from the Malcolm Randall Medical Center just in time to celebrate.

Fred served in the Air Force and also held a position serving in commissary management worldwide.

TRENDING: Marion County deputies investigate after 3 teens left for dead in Ocklawaha

During his career, he was awarded many civilian and military honors.

Fred retired in 1964 but continued to work alongside his late wife of 76 years in the veterans administration.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bill has passed the Florida House that allows the concealed carry of firearms without a permit.
Bill passed that allows concealed carry of firearms without a permit
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
A great white shark, weighing nearly 1,500 pounds, named Breton has been tracked off the coast...
Massive 1,500-pound great white shark pings near Outer Banks ahead of spring break
Marion County Major Crime detectives investigate two people dumped in Ocklawaha
16-year-old girl shot in the head, dumped in Marion County
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

Ocala Apartment Fire Displaces Two Families
Commissioners say the 10,000 square foot meat processing facility is estimated to cost $5.25...
Alachua County Commission meets to discuss funding for meat processing plant for Newberry
Retired chief master sergeant from Gainesville celebrates 103rd birthday
Alachua County Commission meets to discuss funding for meat processing plant for Newberry