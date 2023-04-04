Semi-truck knocks vehicles into laundromat in Mayo

A business in Lafayette County was destroyed on Tuesday morning when vehicles came crashing through the building.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAYO, Fla. (WCJB) - A business in Lafayette County was destroyed on Tuesday morning when vehicles came crashing through the building.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a semi-truck with a trailer was headed south on U.S. 27 around 6:30 a.m. in the town of Mayo. For unknown reasons, the vehicle rounded a corner at Lafayette Street and hit a utility pole.

It then continued through the parking lot of an auto shop, crashing into six parked vehicles and a golf cart. The semi pushed three of those vehicles into a laundromat.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

U.S. 27 was shut down as workers repaired the downed utility pole.

