Semi-truck knocks vehicles into laundromat in Mayo
MAYO, Fla. (WCJB) - A business in Lafayette County was destroyed on Tuesday morning when vehicles came crashing through the building.
According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a semi-truck with a trailer was headed south on U.S. 27 around 6:30 a.m. in the town of Mayo. For unknown reasons, the vehicle rounded a corner at Lafayette Street and hit a utility pole.
It then continued through the parking lot of an auto shop, crashing into six parked vehicles and a golf cart. The semi pushed three of those vehicles into a laundromat.
The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
U.S. 27 was shut down as workers repaired the downed utility pole.
