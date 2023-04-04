Sheriff Billy Woods investigates ‘hybrid gangs’ in connection to the murder of 3 teenagers

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods says so-called “hybrid gangs” are being investigated in connection to the murder of three teenagers in Ocklawaha.

Wood explains three teenagers were found dead at separate locations near Forest Lakes Park. Layla Silvernail, 16, was found alive on Thursday night along Southeast 183rd Avenue Road. She was taken to the hospital and her death was confirmed on Tuesday.

On Friday, a 17-year-old boy was found dead on the side of Southeast 94th Street and 188th Court. On Saturday, a 16-year-old girl’s body was found in Layla’s partially submerged car near Malauka Loop. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the identity of the victims due to Marsy’s Law.

The sheriff says the victims were friends and were together before the incident. Detectives are investigating the possible involvement of so-called “hybrid gangs” which he described as being “wannabe gangs.” The sheriff could not clarify if any of the victims were associated with gang activity.

“Let’s be frank,” said the sheriff. “Anyone who associated with a gang at some point in their life, they’ve done something, whether they have been arrested or not. So, when I tell you it is a hybrid gang, it is not a gang because it is all unicorns and everything else. It is a gang because they do illegal stuff.”

Woods says investigators have multiple suspects. He does not support rumors circulating that the deaths are the work of a serial killer. He also reiterated that there were no additional victims known to the department.

The youth sports community is trying to raise money for the family of a teenage girl and softball player who died after being shot in Ocklawaha

The sheriff is confident they will catch those responsible.

“We are going to get them. They are going to find them. They are going to put the pieces of the puzzle together and they will be — I’ve got people looking at me right now, but I’m going to do it anyway — their asses are going to be right over there in that jail,” Woods said while pointing.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Ryan Stith at (352) 368-3542. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352)368-STOP (7867) and reference 23-22 in your tip.

Southeastern Fastpitch, a softball tournament company, has launched a gofundme to raise money for the family of Layla Danielle Silvernail, 16. The money will be used to fund funeral and memorial expenses.

